Suspicious activity has parents on heightened alert

Two incidents of suspicious activity a few days apart has parents in the neighborhood behind Publix in Navarre on heightened alert. Santa Rosa Sheriff’s Office has received two separate reports related to suspicious activity in Navarre whereby a stranger attempted contact with children.

Tuesday, Oct. 24, at around 6:15 a.m. a child reportedly was waiting at a bus stop on Frontera Street in the area behind Publix in Navarre when a heavy-set black male between 30-40 years of age with gold teeth asked the youth if they wanted candy, offered them money and told them there was a dog in the car. The child left the area.

Just two days later, Oct. 26, at approximately 7 a.m., another incident was reported in the same general area. A juvenile reported seeing a white or silver van approaching a bus stop and the driver offered the child breakfast and candy to get in the vehicle. That driver was described as a white male in his 60’s with white hair.

In a press release issued by the Sheriff’s Office, Public Information Officer Rich Aloy said at this time they have no validation of these reports. However, they are asking the community to be aware of these incidents and have a conversation with your children as to how to handle situations such as this.

The father of one of the children said on social media he was thankful he had this conversation with his children. His child did all the right things to avoid getting in the van and in the end when the driver reportedly sped up and tried to block the child in, the child took off to the closest neighbor’s house, told him what was happening and the neighbor called the police.

Navarre Press will continue to update this story as information becomes available. In the meantime, teach your children what to do if approached by a stranger. Visit the sheriff’s website at www.santarosasheriff.org/stranger-danger for tips and examples.

