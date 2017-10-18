Sunshine scrutiny of tourist panel lingers

Even the most seemingly innocent phone call between two members of a volunteer group such as the Tourist Development Council can cause suspicion and trigger legal questions that last for months.

Such a phone call in August from council member Jack Sanborn to panel colleague Kyle Holley apparently prompted a complaint from an undisclosed source to County Attorney Roy Andrews. He in turn contacted Chief Assistant State Attorney Greg Marcille, who has had the matter under “review” ever since.

