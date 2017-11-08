Sunshine Law complaint may go to trial

Jack Sanborn wants some light shed on allegations that he violated Florida’s Sunshine Law last June by speaking to another volunteer member of the Tourist Development Council.

“I’d like to face my accuser and hear exactly what I said that supposedly violated the law,” Sanborn told the Navarre Press this week after State Attorney Bill Eddins filed a non-criminal charge.

Sanborn can ask for a trial when he is scheduled to appear in Santa Rosa County Court on Dec. 5., according to Eddins: “If there is a trial, we would have to present evidence.”

Read the full article in the Nov. 9 issue of Navarre Press. Subscribe online at navarrepress.com for as little as $38 per year.

P.S. Receive a digital subscription to Navarre Press for 30 days free!

Social Connections

Sign Up for Our Newsletter Your Name

Your Email

