Sunshine Law complaint may go to trial

By Rob Johnson on November 8, 2017

Jack Sanborn wants some light shed on allegations that he violated Florida’s Sunshine Law last June by speaking to another volunteer member of the Tourist Development Council.

“I’d like to face my accuser and hear exactly what I said that supposedly violated the law,” Sanborn told the Navarre Press this week after State Attorney Bill Eddins filed a non-criminal charge.

Sanborn can ask for a trial when he is scheduled to appear in Santa Rosa County Court on Dec. 5., according to Eddins: “If there is a trial, we would have to present evidence.”

