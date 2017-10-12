Student arrested after school shooting threat

A Navarre High School student has been arrested in connection with threats to carry out a mass shooting at the school.

Brandon Lee Hawkins, 15, of Constitution Drive in Navarre, was charged with two felony counts of intimidation, the Santa Rosa Sheriff’s Office said. The specific charges are “Write, send threat to kill or injure” and “Disturbing the peace – Interfere with school administration functions.”

Hawkins is accused of using the social media platform Snapchat to send a threatening message to another student around 8 p.m. on Oct. 3, according to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office. It said the message read:

“I will (expletive) shoot up the school if you don’t respond.

Don’t go to school Friday (:

I’m going to shoot (redacted) first

Keep ss I’ll just find out your close friends and shoot them

Who are they Bet I will

I’m going to shoot yo ugly (expletive) first..

What you gonna do with those ss

Don’t forgot don’t come to school on Friday

I’m glad its an all day pep rally everyone is essy [sic] targets”

Administrators at Navarre High School were notified of the messages and they immediately alerted the Santa Rosa Sheriff’s Office. The students threatened were sent home with their parents until the threat could be removed.

According to the press release, Hawkins made the threats under another student’s name when he created a fictitious Snapchat account to send the messages. Investigators were able to follow the digital trail of the Snapchat posts. Navarre High School administrators confronted Hawkins Oct. 5 upon his arrival at school and he showed them his phone.

Hawkins and his father refused to speak with law enforcement officers about the incident, the Sheriff’s Office said. The younger Hawkins was arrested Oct. 11.

