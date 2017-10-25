Resource officer coming back to Holley-Navarre Middle

By Jamie Gentry on October 25, 2017

Though hiring is still months away, Holley-Navarre Middle School Principal Joie DeStefano has already cleaned out an office in preparation for her school’s new Santa Rosa Sheriff’s Office resource officer.

It has been eight years since a uniformed officer regularly walked the halls of Santa Rosa middle schools, and DeStefano said she is ecstatic that Sheriff Bob Johnson has decided to put one back at HNMS first.

