Pounds of drugs, guns seized in Milton bust

Santa Rosa Sheriff’s deputies seized more than $87,000 worth of drugs, cash and weapons Friday morning from a home in Milton and arrested a man according to a sheriff’s office press release.

Antonio Dewayne Davis was taken into custody following a more than 8 months long investigation into the alleged sale of illicit drugs from his home. Davis was a considered a “key player” in local narcotics distribution according to the press release.

Officers served a search warrant of Davis’ home at 6488 Renee Circle in Milton at 6:45 a.m. Narcotics unit officers discovered :

More than $46,000.00 cash

22 Grams Crystal “Ice” Methamphetamine, street valued at approximately $2200.00

200 zanax bars, street valued at approximately $ 2000.00

33 Hydromorphone, street valued at approximately $1000.00

10 Hydrocodone, street valued at $100.00

15 lbs Marijuana, street valued at $37500.00

Two AR-15 Rifles

Saiga 12 automatic shotgun’

Davis is currently being held at Santa Rosa County jail. Davis’ wife, Terran, was also under investigation and the press release said charges are forthcoming.

