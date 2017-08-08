UPDATE: Missing Pace man located by deputy

UPDATE: The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office has located Ronnie Joe Bishop.
Bishop was spotted by a Santa Rosa deputy on routine patrol. He was transported to a local hospital to be checked out and appears to be OK, according to a press release.
Original story
The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office is seeking a 71 year old Pace resident considered missing and endangered.
Ronnie Joe Bishop, a 6-foot-3, 180-pound white male, was last seen Monday, Aug. 7, at his residence on Spindlewick Drive in the Hammersmith subdivision in Pace. He was wearing a red sleeveless shirt, black shorts and blue shoes.
Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to immediately contact law enforcement.
