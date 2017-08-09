New Holley by the Sea board holds first meeting

The first meeting of the new Holley by the Sea homeowner’s association board addressed a variety of topics Tuesday evening, including a proposed $1.35 million renovation of the recreation center to make it more accessible for all members.

General manager April Salazar made it clear to the board that as a private homeowner’s association, Holley by the Sea is not required to conform to Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards. However, she added that such associations may one day fall under that law’s scrutiny.

On the recommendation of treasurer Steve Farquhar, the board moved to address the renovations after budget discussions.

Board president Bob Hutchison told this newspaper he believes the board will approve the new addition and modifications to the building.

“We are working diligently to provide all existing services and accomplish this addition without raising the assessments,” he said. “We gave the contractor a budget figure of $1.25 million, and they came back with the $1.35 million for what we wanted accomplished. We might need to look at phased construction – this is why we want to scrutinize the budget.”

The board also took the opportunity to formally recognize lifeguard Giovanni Mirra for his work and commitment to the association. Mirra was voted most outstanding lifeguard by his peers.

“This is his second summer session,” Hutchison said. “He’s an outstanding young man with a very big heart and a very hard worker.”

