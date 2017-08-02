New dining, shops coming to Tiger Point

In addition to a new Publix, Tiger Point will be getting as many as 12 other new dining and shopping options at the Tiger Point Pavilion at 1430 Tiger Park Lane.

Vallas Realty leasing broker Amber Hightower Dedeaux said the number of shops will likely vary based on the square footage and parking needed.

“We have three smaller buildings in front of the Publix. We have a lot of Letters of Intent (LOI) or offers to lease,” she said.

Only two leases have been officially signed for the property, according to Stacey Taylor of Beck Partners.

