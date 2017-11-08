New apartments, subdivision being considered

By Jamie Gentry on November 8, 2017

Navarre’s continued growth is a known trend, and the influx of residents means an increased demand for housing. Among the potential developments is a proposed new apartment complex on Whispering Pines Boulevard.

The Sanctuary Apartments would be a 164-unit, seven building complex located at the northern end of Whispering Pines Boulevard just south of Pouder Lane.

The development would sit on roughly 53.9 acres of land, nearly half of which would remain undeveloped. Based on plans submitted to the county Planning and Zoning Department, the complex would include several stormwater retention ponds, a nature walk and a clubhouse with a pool.

