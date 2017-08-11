Navarre Press named Florida’s best weekly newspaper

Navarre Press placed first in the 2017 Florida Press Association (FPA) Better Weekly Newspaper Contest, Division C. In addition, the newspaper won the following FPA awards at the 2017 Florida Media Conference in Naples:

First place: In-Depth Reporting

First Place: State & Local Tax Reporting

First place: Health Medical & Science Reporting

First place: Portfolio Photography (Ellison Award)

First place: Front Page Make Up

First place: Overall Graphic Design

First place: Best Headline

First Place: First Amendment Defense (Jon Roosenraad Award)

First place: Informational Graphic

First place: Sports Section

First place: Sports Spot News Story

First place: Sports Feature Story

First place: Sports Photo

First place: Outdoors & Recreation

First place: Agriculture

Second place: Education Reporting

Second place: In-Depth Reporting

Second place: Investigative Reporting (Claudia Ross Award)

Third place: Website Excellence

Third place: Special Section

More information will be available in the Aug. 17 issue of Navarre Press. Subscribe online at navarrepress.com for as little as $38 per year.

