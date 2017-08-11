Navarre Press named Florida’s best weekly newspaper

Navarre Press placed first in the 2017 Florida Press Association (FPA) Better Weekly Newspaper Contest, Division C. In addition, the newspaper won the following FPA awards at the 2017 Florida Media Conference in Naples:
First place: In-Depth Reporting
First Place: State & Local Tax Reporting
First place: Health Medical & Science Reporting
First place: Portfolio Photography (Ellison Award)
First place: Front Page Make Up
First place: Overall Graphic Design
First place: Best Headline
First Place: First Amendment Defense (Jon Roosenraad Award)
First place: Informational Graphic
First place: Sports Section
First place: Sports Spot News Story
First place: Sports Feature Story
First place: Sports Photo
First place: Outdoors & Recreation
First place: Agriculture
Second place: Education Reporting
Second place: In-Depth Reporting
Second place: Investigative Reporting (Claudia Ross Award)
Third place: Website Excellence
Third place: Special Section
More information will be available in the Aug. 17 issue of Navarre Press. Subscribe online at navarrepress.com for as little as $38 per year.
