Navarre chamber names new President/CEO

The Navarre Beach Area Chamber of Commerce has named Tamara Fountain as its new President and CEO.

A Navarre resident, Fountain has extensive experience in both the private and public sectors.

“I am so passionate about Navarre, and I’m excited to be working so closely with the small businesses that make this community so special,” said Fountain. “I’m looking forward to collaborating with organizations which support our mission to grow commerce and strengthen the greater Navarre community.”

A successful small business owner, Fountain also served as Communications Administrator and Chief Operations Oﬃcer for the City of Pensacola from 2012 through 2015. There, she managed a branding transition, directed intergovernmental relations, and oversaw the city’s enterprises, including Pensacola International Airport and the Port of Pensacola. Working with local and state oﬃcials along with businesses of all sizes, Fountain gained a strong knowledge of state and local government as well as regional economic issues.

Since leaving government, Fountain has operated a successful consulting business.

As president and CEO, Fountain will help set the future direction of the Navarre business community through economic development, public policy, and programmatic activity that delivers value to the Chamber’s membership.

“Tamara possesses a unique skill set that I think make her extremely well-suited to manage the Chamber’s day-to-day operations,” said Board of Directors Chairman Mike Simpson. “Her experience, passion, and work ethic will be huge assets as we move forward. I’m excited about this next chapter as we look to grow both the Chamber and the businesses we serve.”

Fountain lives in Navarre with her husband Ken, a partner at the law ﬁrm of Fountain Schultz & Associates. Their daughter Margaret will be a junior at Navarre High School in the fall. Fountain will assume responsibilities at the Chamber beginning on Monday, August 7.

Established in 1975, the Navarre Beach Area Chamber of Commerce is a member organization comprised of more than 450 member businesses, individuals, and organizations. The Chamber’s mission is to strengthen and improve the Navarre area by advocating for and representing business interests, promoting community development, and enhancing the overall quality of life.

