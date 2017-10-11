Navarre bypassed

By Jamie Gentry on October 11, 2017

Roundabouts, raised roadways and removed businesses are a few of the features outlined by renderings of U.S. Highway 98 released by the Florida Department of Transportation in advance of its next public hearing on the widening of the highway.

FDOT last year placed the expansion of Highway 98 from four lanes to six on its five-year plan. The widening is intended to alleviate traffic congestion.

Read the full article in the Oct. 12 issue of Navarre Press.

