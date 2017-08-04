Milton woman convicted of aggravated manslaughter

A Milton woman is facing up to 30 years in state prison after her disabled mother died while under her care.

Jackie Ellen Passmore was convicted Thursday of aggravated manslaughter of a disabled adult at jury trial in the Circuit Court of Santa Rosa County, according to a press release from state attorney Bill Eddins.

The investigation by the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office began when Karen Christine Passmore’s body was discovered Aug. 6, 2015, according to the press release. At the time of her death, Karen Passmore was 57 years old and weighed approximately 58 pounds. The victim was extremely malnourished, dehydrated and covered with pressure ulcers. Her clothes and bedsheets were filthy and an odor permeated the home. She suffered from pneumonia and received no medical care, according to the state attorney.

Jackie Passmore, the deceased victim’s daughter, was responsible for her care. According to a police report, during Jackie Passmore’s birth, Karen suffered a massive stroke and had been completely disabled. Her husband had cared for her after the birth up until his death in 2014, when Jackie took over her care.

According to the state attorney, the jury determined that Karen Passmore’s death was caused by the culpable negligence of Jackie Passmore. She awaits sentencing and faces up to 30 years in state prison. The sentencing guidelines in this case recommends a minimum prison sentence of 11.5 years, according to the press release.

Social Connections

Sign Up for Our Newsletter Your Name

Your Email



Enter the code from above.

