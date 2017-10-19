Man gets 30 years for ramming cop car, other felonies

After fleeing from police and driving his vehicle into a patrol car a Navarre man was sentenced Wednesday to 30 years in state prison.

Christopher Delaine Bryant, 29, of Navarre was sentenced as a prison releasee reoffender and habitual felony offender by Circuit Judge David Rimmer following an incident that occurred in 2016.

On June 28, 2016, Bryant was fleeing officers because he was wanted on a felony warrant according to a State Attorney’s office press release. He fled from deputies in Navarre, speeding through residential areas at more than 90 miles per hour.

As the officers pursued Bryant, they were met by a K9 deputy approaching from the opposite direction. Bryant made an abrupt turn at the K9 deputy’s patrol car, forcing the K9 deputy to back up to avoid being hit. Shortly thereafter, Bryant slammed on his brakes without cause, causing a collision with another deputy who was in pursuit.

Next, he drove at the K9 deputy and crashed onto that officer’s patrol car. Bryant continued to flee but was apprehended by an officer once his car got stuck in sand. Bryant was armed with a knife and had methamphetamine in his pocket during his arrest.

He was convicted by a Santa Rosa County jury June 23 of two counts of aggravated battery upon a law enforcement officer, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer in an agency vehicle with siren and lights activated at high speed.

Bryant was also convicted of possession of a weapon during the commission of a felony, possession of methamphetamine, driving while license suspended or revoked and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bryant had 10 prior felony convictions and 14 prior misdemeanor convictions.

The investigation and arrest were conducted by the Santa Rosa Sheriff’s Office. Assistant State Attorney Angela Liles prosecuted the case.

