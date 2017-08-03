Man exposes genitals to child in Walmart

A Colorado man was arrested Wednesday morning in the Gulf Breeze Walmart after he allegedly exposed his genitals to an 8-year-old girl.

Jonathan Obrien was seen on surveillance footage following the girl through the store according to a Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office report. He appeared to be touching his genitals at the time. He was within 4 feet of the victim when he allegedly started stroking his genitals.

He then turned and exposed them to the girl. The report said the girl told her mother about this incident.

The video then shows Obrien leaving and returning to the store at which point he began watching another child. Deputies then detained Obrien.

Upon searching his person the deputies found a glass pipe known for smoking illegal drugs in his right front pocket according to the report.

Obrien is charged with second degree felony lewd and lascivious behavior with less than 16 years old and first degree misdemeanor drug equipment possession.

Obrien is being held in Santa Rosa County Jail on $26,000 bond.

Social Connections

Sign Up for Our Newsletter Your Name

Your Email



Enter the code from above.

