Long stays course as he adjusts to Double-A baseball

Shed Long dominated at the plate in the first half of the season while playing in the Florida State League. He hit better than .300 and smashed 13 home runs, a continuation of what he accomplished in 2016 when he crushed 15 homers in 132 games with Dayton and Daytona.

Long is now in Pensacola, having arrived here in June, and there has certainly been an adjustment period for a player taken by the Cincinnati Reds in the 12th round of the 2012 draft.

He came into a Monday night game against the Mississippi Braves two weeks ago hitting only .123. He had eight hits, only one of which was a homer.

“I’m focusing on being calm and not getting too anxious,” Long said. “I just let things come to me. I’ve felt good about the way things have been going and the way I feel swinging the bat.”

