New candidate announced for District 4 County Commissioner

Until Friday, current District 4 County Commissioner Rob Williamson was unchallenged for re-election to that seat in 2018. However, a new candidate has thrown his hat in the ring.

David Piech, who resides on Admiral Street in Holley by the Sea, announced his candidacy with the Santa Rosa County Supervisor of Elections office. Raised in Chicago, Piech has lived in Navarre since 2015.

Piech, 52, served as an Air Force engineer for nearly 28 years. He retired as a Colonel from Headquarters of Air Force Special Operations Command in February 2017. His most recent assignment before returning to Hurlburt Field was as the 27th Special Operations Mission Support Group commander at Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico.

He has a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering from the University of Colorado and a Master of Science in engineering and environmental management from the Air Force Institute of Technology. He also has a master’s in strategic studies from Air War College, Air University Maxwell Air Force Base in Alabama.

“I have always had the desire to serve my country and community, and I see the role of Santa Rosa County Commissioner as an opportunity to continue my service and help to build a stronger, safer and more prosperous community,” he said. “My strengths lie in my ability to build teams that will focus on goals and solve problems.”

Piech indicated his campaign platform will include planning for the future, infrastructure improvements, economic development, community and honesty.

Williamson has been serving on the Board of County Commissioners for three years. He announced his candidacy March.

Social Connections

Sign Up for Our Newsletter Your Name

Your Email

