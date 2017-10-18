Impact 100 gives thousands to Santa Rosa causes

The women of Impact 100 Pensacola Bay Area awarded more than $1 million in grants to local nonprofits Sunday including several Santa Rosa County organizations.

There were 15 finalists across five categories, each vying to receive one of 10 grants amounting to $107,700 each. There were three Santa Rosa County-based winners.

Read the full article in the Oct. 19 issue of Navarre Press. Subscribe online at navarrepress.com for as little as $38 per year.

P.S. Receive a digital subscription to Navarre Press for 30 days free!

Social Connections

Sign Up for Our Newsletter Your Name

Your Email



Enter the code from above.

