Holley by the Sea flood fixes require more money, manpower

We cannot afford it in-house, and it will not solve the entire problem.

Those were the take-aways from Santa Rosa County Commissioners and staff Aug. 7 as they discussed another drainage improvement study for Holley by the Sea.

The county’s largest subdivision has been dealing with persistent flooding for years, prompting the county to pay Baskerville Donovan Inc. (BDI) roughly $400,000 in 2014 for a study of what could be done. Another product of that study, paid for by the remainder of that contract, was presented Monday during the board’s regularly scheduled committee meeting.

The HBTS drainage easement plan sought to map and prioritize easements throughout the subdivision for maintenance. That maintenance has been largely lacking in previous years, according to the initial report by BDI.

