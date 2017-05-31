Gulf Breeze Don Quixote tilts power structure

By Rob Johnson on May 31, 2017

Jim Doyle is disproving the old adage that you can’t fight City Hall.

He recently rallied several of his Gulf Breeze neighbors to defeat a plan devised by the City Council and its paid staff to levy a special assessment of $1,686 per home to pay for new stormwater drainage infrastructure near their houses.

Doyle wrote a letter in late March to about 80 residents in and near his Plantation Hill subdivision that helped inspire 20 or so of them to attend the city’s April 18 “special workshop” on how to fund better flood protection in their area.

Read the full article in the June 1 issue of Navarre Press. Subscribe online at navarrepress.com for as little as $38 per year.

Contact Us

Navarre Press

7502 Harvest Village Ct.
Navarre FL 32566

[email protected]
850-939-8040

Social Connections

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Your Name

Your Email

captcha
Enter the code from above.

Search in Site

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Navarre Press
© Copyright 2016-2020 Sandpaper Publishing, Inc. Powered by WordPress - Designed by Gabfire Themes  