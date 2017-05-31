Gulf Breeze Don Quixote tilts power structure

Jim Doyle is disproving the old adage that you can’t fight City Hall.

He recently rallied several of his Gulf Breeze neighbors to defeat a plan devised by the City Council and its paid staff to levy a special assessment of $1,686 per home to pay for new stormwater drainage infrastructure near their houses.

Doyle wrote a letter in late March to about 80 residents in and near his Plantation Hill subdivision that helped inspire 20 or so of them to attend the city’s April 18 “special workshop” on how to fund better flood protection in their area.

