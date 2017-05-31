Golf course resident seeks relief from water

By Gail Acosta on May 31, 2017

Holley Navarre Water System, owner of Hidden Creek Golf Club, is pushing at last known totals upwards of 300,000 gallons of effluent per day onto the course through the irrigation system.

Recently, they expanded it with more sprinkler heads and in some cases installed them at the property line.

Golf course resident, Ed Burke, said the expansion was affecting his property and health. At the April 27 meeting of the Hidden Creek staff and HNWS board of directors, he pleaded his case.

Read the full article in the June 1 issue of Navarre Press. Subscribe online at navarrepress.com for as little as $38 per year.

