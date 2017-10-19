FWC investigating death of bear in Navarre

By Brian Lester on October 19, 2017

A black bear was found dead near a home on Casa de Oro Street in Navarre around 2 p.m. Wednesday. Elizabeth Garrett found the bear when she came home that afternoon. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is investigating the incident at this time. FWC believes the bear was shot.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Wildlife Alert Hotline at 1-888-404-3922 or text information to [email protected]

Although the black bear is not a threatened species in the state, it is still unlawful in Florida to injure or kill bears without prior authorization from the FWC. Violations can result in a fine up to $500 and/or 60 days in jail for the first offense.

