FDOT weighs community input on 98 expansion

By Jamie Gentry on October 18, 2017

Renderings of roundabouts and raised roadways along the heart of Navarre’s business corridor is just one of the options being considered by the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) for the expansion of U.S. Highway 98.

FDOT placed the expansion of Highway 98 from four lanes to six on their five year plan last year and began a multiyear Project Development and Environmental Study. The expansion is intended to alleviate increased traffic on the highway between Portside Drive in Gulf Breeze and running eastward into Okaloosa County.

