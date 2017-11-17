Facebook busts alleged Club II burglar

The Club II in Gulf Breeze had unwelcome visitors Oct. 23, and Facebook has allegedly landed at least one of those visitors behind bars.

Brittny Still, 28, of Gulf Breeze is facing third degree felony unarmed burglary of an unoccupied structure and first degree misdemeanor larceny petty theft for the theft of keys to the Club II at 1230 Crane Cove Blvd. Club II is a recently closed recreational facility including tennis courts and a pool.

According to a Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office arrest report, a Club II employee became aware of an intrusion Oct. 23 when he returned to building.

The employee had been hired by Beach Community Bank, the current owner of the property, to make repairs. The employee told officers that he had secured the building three days prior and left, but when he returned the keys were missing and a torn shirt was laying on the cash register. In addition pool doors had been propped open with trash cans, metal drawers were left open and the restroom lights were on according to the report.

The officer was advised that six doors on premises would have to be re-keyed due to the incident costing roughly $450. It was indicated by the employee that the property owner wanted to press charges.

Though portions of the report are redacted, the officer indicates that he reviewed the Facebook posts of Rebekah Gallman of Milton. Among her Facebook posts the officer discovered two pictures that would have been taken from within the Club II. One photo was labeled “shenanigans” and tagged with Still’s name. On the other photo Still commented “we definitely have fun!”

The employee told officers he did not know Gallman.

According to county records, Gallman was booked into Santa Rosa County Jail Nov. 16 for the same charges as Still on $6,000. She has since been released. It is unclear if Gallman’s charges are related to this incident.

Still was arrested Nov. 15 and placed on $6,000. She has also been released. Still’s occupation is listed as patient care technician for Gulf Breeze Hospital according to the report.

