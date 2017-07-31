Eleven bid for Navarre Beach pier contract

Santa Rosa County received 11 proposals Monday from the following vendors competing to manage the Navarre Beach pier:
- 8599 Navarre Pier, LLC.
- Pasco Gibson Jr; Dominick Galiano III
- Pier Management Group
- Johnny Hustons Grille & Bar
- Ian Kaple; Yolanda Wells
- Robert J. Bernaquis; Kenny C. Cook
- Growing Santa Rosa Enterprises
- Fusion World
- Scott Rayner; Nathan Chambers
- Navarre Beach Management & Holdings, LLC
- The Navarre Beach Pier, LLC
County commissioners had directed staff in March to issue a request for proposal (RFP) to entice potential operators to build up the pier, restaurant and outdoor facilities. The existing three-year lease, held by Coastal Concessions, LLC., expires Dec. 31.
