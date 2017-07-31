Eleven bid for Navarre Beach pier contract

By Staff Reporters on July 31, 2017

Santa Rosa County received 11 proposals Monday from the following vendors competing to manage the Navarre Beach pier:

  • 8599 Navarre Pier, LLC.
  • Pasco Gibson Jr; Dominick Galiano III
  • Pier Management Group
  • Johnny Hustons Grille & Bar
  • Ian Kaple; Yolanda Wells
  • Robert J. Bernaquis; Kenny C. Cook
  • Growing Santa Rosa Enterprises
  • Fusion World
  • Scott Rayner; Nathan Chambers
  • Navarre Beach Management & Holdings, LLC
  • The Navarre Beach Pier, LLC

County commissioners had directed staff in March to issue a request for proposal (RFP) to entice potential operators to build up the pier, restaurant and outdoor facilities. The existing three-year lease, held by Coastal Concessions, LLC., expires Dec. 31.

Read the full article in the August 3 issue of Navarre Press. Subscribe online at navarrepress.com for as little as $38 per year.

