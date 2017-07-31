Eleven bid for Navarre Beach pier contract

Santa Rosa County received 11 proposals Monday from the following vendors competing to manage the Navarre Beach pier:

8599 Navarre Pier, LLC.

Pasco Gibson Jr; Dominick Galiano III

Pier Management Group

Johnny Hustons Grille & Bar

Ian Kaple; Yolanda Wells

Robert J. Bernaquis; Kenny C. Cook

Growing Santa Rosa Enterprises

Fusion World

Scott Rayner; Nathan Chambers

Navarre Beach Management & Holdings, LLC

The Navarre Beach Pier, LLC

County commissioners had directed staff in March to issue a request for proposal (RFP) to entice potential operators to build up the pier, restaurant and outdoor facilities. The existing three-year lease, held by Coastal Concessions, LLC., expires Dec. 31.

