Drugs, weapons seized in traffic stop

Gulf Breeze Police Officers arrested several individuals on drug and weapons charges in connection with a traffic stop Wednesday.

Anthony Materiale of Pensacola was driving 83 miles per hour in a borrowed Chevy Camaro on the Pensacola Bay Bridge when a Gulf Breeze officer saw him according to a police report.

The officer said he observed the Camaro going around other vehicles. When they reached the foot of the bridge the officer turned on his lights to signal the car to pull over. It slowed down, but did not stop immediately the report said.

The officer also observed things being thrown out the window as the car finally pulled over a t a gas station. In the parking lot the officer found two pills identified as Alprazolam and marijuana.

He then approached the vehicle and proceeded with the traffic stop. Materiale appeared intoxicated according to the report as his speech was slurred and his eyes were bloodshot.

When asked for his license Materiale asked if the officer was going to shot him when he tried to retrieve it. He also stated that he was only driving 55. The posted speed limit was 45 miles per hour.

When asked for registration and proof of insurance, Materiale told the officer that there was a firearm in the glove box. The officer told him to not retrieve the documents. Other officers were called to the scene.

In the passenger seat was Michael Quellhorst. In the backseat of the vehicle was Kayla Perry of Gulf Breeze. They were all asked to exit the vehicle.

Officers found a knife concealed in Perry’s waistband and a knife in Materiale’s pocket.

Additional weapons including a fixed blade knife, box cutter, a loaded Zastava M70 rifle with ammunition and a loaded Glock 23 handgun with ammunition were found in the vehicle. Traces of marijuana were found in the floorboard of the vehicle, on the right side and the trunk.

Marijuana was also found on the street where the vehicle had been slowing down during the traffic stop.

All three individuals were placed in the back of patrol vehicles, but officers observed Quellhorst in medical distress. The report said he appeared lethargic and possibly under the influence of narcotics.

He was transported to a hospital.

Materiale has been charged with driving while under the influence, first degree misdemeanor concealing of a weapon, second degree felony display or use of a weapon during a felony, third degree felony drug possession, first degree misdemeanor marijuana possession less than 20 grams, first degree misdemeanor drug equipment possession and third degree felony tampering or destroying evidence.

He posted $45,000 bond.

Perry has been charged with first degree misdemeanor carrying a concealed weapon.

She has posted $500 bond.

A warrant for Quellhorst’s arrest has been requested with charges for him pending. The owner of the Camaro has since been claimed by its owner.

