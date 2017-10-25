Damaging winds rip roof off business

By Gail Acosta on October 25, 2017

A strong storm that pushed through the area Sunday night brought damaging winds that tore through a couple of businesses in the 3000 block of Gulf Breeze Parkway. The damaged plaza included the businesses of Gulf Technical Services and hair salon Michele & Co.

According to John Purdy, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Mobile, the damage was first believed to have been caused by a tornado, but it was later determined that no rotation was detected by radar.

