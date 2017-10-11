County selects fishing pier operator

County Commissioners have selected Growing Santa Rosa Enterprises LLC to operate the Navarre Beach Fishing Pier. The company could take over pier fee collections and operation of a restaurant and gift shop as early as next month or as late as Jan. 1.

The Board of County Commissioners heard from three pier management hopefuls Monday. Among them were T.C.’s Front Porch owner Bob Benaquis and the managing team of Johnny Huston’s Grille and Bar.

But Growing Santa Rosa (GSE), a collection of local business professionals, was chosen by a 3-2 vote.

