County ready to pay again for economic advice

The County Commission’s recent proposal to pay up to $120,000 for an economic development strategy devised by a private consultant seems to ignore that it paid $25,000 for such a plan in 2013.

In fact, three current commissioners and Santa Rosa Economic Development Director Shannon Ogletree are listed in the report by California-based Chabin Concepts as among those who voluntarily worked with the company to produce an extensive 44-page blueprint to recruit new employers and boost commerce hereabout.

Read the full article in the Aug. 3 issue of Navarre Press. Subscribe online at navarrepress.com for as little as $38 per year.

