Commissioners move on Holley by the Sea flood control

The Board of County Commissioners directed staff Thursday to prepare requests for proposals (RFPs) for flood mitigation efforts related to the Holley by the Sea homeowners’ association.

Along with the realignment of drainage on select roadways, county staff will issue RFPs for the clearing of drainage easements throughout the subdivision. The clearing project was recommended by engineering consulting firm Baskerville Donovan Inc. (BDI) in a study presented to the commissioners Monday. BDI estimated such easement maintenance would cost $619,000, which will be paid from Road and Bridge Department reserves.

The commissioners will also seek to outsource the mowing of sidewalk areas throughout the county. This would free up county crews to work on drainage issues “with a particular emphasis on the south end,” said county engineer Roger Blaylock.

District 4 commissioner Rob Williamson said the idea was to prioritize resources. “If we currently have some of our limited resources going toward things like mowing, and we can free up those resources to spend more time working on drainage in Holley by the Sea and in areas around the county, that hopefully is aligned with what’s in the best interest of the county,” he said.

Williamson said it was his intent that the proposals would be back before the board by the end of the calendar year.

“I feel like we’ve had clear indication of the importance of shifting or reallocating resources toward infrastructure – things like stormwater drainage – for quite some time,” Williamson said.

