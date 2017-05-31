Florida declares tax holiday for disaster prep

By Staff Reporters on May 31, 2017

To prepare residents for hurricane season Florida has declared June 2-4 Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax. During this time period, shoppers will not have to pay sales tax on eligible items and supplies that can be used to prepare for and recover from natural disasters that hit the Sunshine State.

Items included in the sales tax break are flashlights, batteries, tarps, ice packs, portable generators and more. The sales tax exemption also applies to gas and fuel containers. Price limitations apply. For a full list of tax exempted items with the price caps check the Florida Department of Revenue.

