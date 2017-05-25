STEAM celebrates successful second year

By Brian Lester on May 25, 2017

As the second year of STEAM education in the Santa Rosa County school system comes to a close, Superintendent Tim Wyrosdick can say with confidence that the program has exceeded expectations.

“We started this with goals to develop students who could facilitate, collaborate and be innovative,” Wyrosdick said. “It has far surpassed our expectations and has changed the classroom paradigm. Teachers are teaching differently and having fun, and students are learning differently and having fun.”

The Santa Rosa School District has made a five-year commitment to STEAM, which stands for science, technology, engineering, the arts and math.

Read the full article in the May 25 issue of Navarre Press. Subscribe online for as little as $38 per year.

 

