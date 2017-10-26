School district outlines plan for Innovation High

Northwest Florida is home to dozens of companies that require highly skilled workers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) fields. To meet that need, Santa Rosa County School District has proposed the creation of Innovation High School.

This new STEM-centric school would focus on preparing students for these careers through rigorous curriculum without the distraction of things like sports and other elective activities, said district Director of Workforce Education Charlin Knight.

