Retiring captain leaves lasting impact on Navarre cadets

The passage of time hasn’t lessened the impact Capt. Mark Eubanks has had on the life of Sarah Pena and so many others like her who have gone through the Navy Junior ROTC program at Navarre.

Pena, now a kindergarten teacher at West Navarre Primary, recalls a moment that provides a great glimpse of Eubanks as a person.

“My family had a really tough loss almost three years ago and Captain was one of the first people to check on me,” Pena said. “I am a teacher now and Captain Eubanks has inspired me to really be invested in my students and hopefully make a lasting impression.”

