Planting the seeds with Junior Garden Club

Students of West Navarre Intermediate School and Holley-Navarre Intermediate School are learning about their local ecosystems and making some of their own as part of the Junior Garden Club.

Once a month these students get together with Navarre Garden Club volunteers to learn lessons about everything from climate to amphibians. Then each student does a hands-on activity that results in a project to be taken home.

