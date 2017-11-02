Navarre students rally for kindness on Unity Day

Anti-bullying T-shirts, tutus, body suits and even traffic cones were among the orange attire donned by hundreds of students that flooded Navarre High School’s football field Oct. 25 for Unity Day.

More than 300 of the students wore the message “one school, one town, one family.”

Unity Day is a national anti-bullying, inclusion movement spearheaded by Pacer’s National Bullying Prevention Center each year.

For Navarre High School this was the first Unity Day led by the school’s Students Against Destructive Decisions (SADD) in partnership with the Student Government Association.

