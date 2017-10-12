Watson named Journalism Teacher of the Year

By a vote of her peers across the Florida Panhandle, Navarre High School yearbook adviser Jennifer Watson was named Florida Scholastic Press Association’s 2017 District 1 Journalism Teacher of the Year.

This honor is awarded annually to one teacher from each of the seven FSPA districts to recognize outstanding advisers for school journalism programs.

Several of her yearbook students said the award is much deserved.

Senior Iseabel Nance said she has been so affected by Watson that she will be visiting her after graduation. Student Alyssa Fletcher referred to her as Momma Watson.

Read the full article in the Oct. 12 issue of Navarre Press.

