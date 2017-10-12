NJROTC cadets of the month

By Staff Reporters on October 12, 2017

Navarre High’s Raider Battalion Cadets of the Month for September 2017 are Junior Cadet Azandrya Fuentes and Senior Cadet Matthew Horton. They were nominated by their platoon leaders based on their leadership skills, NJROTC knowledge and their dedication to the NJROTC Program.

Read the full article in the Oct. 12 issue of Navarre Press.

