Navarre JROTC finishes strong at drill meet

The Navarre JROTC Raider Battalion traveled to Gulf Breeze to compete in the first drill meet of the season.

“This is an Air Force drill meet so our Cadets had to learn a new drill card for this competition,” Master Chief Jimmy Ethridge, Naval science instructor said. “Our teams did very well in the armed and unarmed divisions.”

