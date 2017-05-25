Go in faith, graduates

By Jamie Gentry on May 25, 2017

Amid the diplomas, tassels and celebration Navarre High School’s soon-to-be graduates took a moment to honor God Monday during baccalaureate at St. Sylvester’s Catholic Church.

Dozens of students along with their family and friends packed the pews to listen to a variety of speakers talk about the importance of keeping faith during this transitory time.

The ceremony opened with a prayer and contemporary faith songs performed by Navarre High seniors.

