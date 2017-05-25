Academy students design, construct practical homes

Navarre High School Construction Academy students put forward their final projects, model homes and a functional tiny house frame, for judging May 18 as part of the end of year showcase.

The academy moved into a fully-stocked, practical workshop last school year and has taken off since said academy instructor and retired Air Force civil engineer Jim Wendel.

Read the full article in the May 25 issue of Navarre Press. Subscribe online for as little as $38 per year.

