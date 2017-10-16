Contest challenges students to devise software apps

For the first time in the contest’s history, the Congressional App Challenge is open to students in Florida’s 1st Congressional District.
U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, who represents the district, has signed on for this year’s competition. His participation means that northwest Florida students in high school or earlier grades are eligible.
Established in 2013, the Congressional App Challenge invites students to compete by creating an original software application, or “app,” for mobile, tablet or computer devices.
