Navarre Press

Fire district secretary arrested for stealing from pension fund

Fire district secretary arrested for stealing from pension fund

  Melissa Ann Severt, 44, of the 1900 block of Constitution Drive has been arrested on charges of fraud/swindle and larceny. The former employee of…

Santa Rosa deputy arrested

Santa Rosa deputy arrested

In a press release issued by Santa Rosa County…

Opioid abuse declared state emergency

Opioid abuse declared state emergency

Push for charter school growth puts district funding in jeopardy

Push for charter school growth puts district funding in jeopardy

Gardening cultivates young minds

Gardening cultivates young minds

Eva Anderson teaches the Voluntary PreSchool Program at the YMCA. Anderson, who has been teaching for 17 years, built her third school garden this spring…

Sea turtle nesting season is here

Sea turtle nesting season is here

Monday marked the start of a special time on…

Volunteers make huge impact in lives of seniors

Volunteers make huge impact in lives of seniors

Momentum Music debuts first studio album

Momentum Music debuts first studio album

Newton sixth in pole vault; Fulk wins two more state titles

Newton sixth in pole vault; Fulk wins two more state titles

Khiara Newton matched her personal-best in the pole vault at the 3A state track meet Saturday morning at the IMG Academy in Bradenton and finished…

State Track: Fulk wins state championship in 800

State Track: Fulk wins state championship in 800

It’s official. Ethan Fulk is the first adaptive track…

Ross dominates Biloxi as Blue Wahoos snap four-game losing streak

Ross dominates Biloxi as Blue Wahoos snap four-game losing streak

Spring football begins for Raiders

Spring football begins for Raiders

Emerald Coast Medical Spa can help you look and feel better

Emerald Coast Medical Spa can help you look and feel better

  Stephanie Wilbanks has been a paramedical Esthetician for 17 years and brings her passion for skin care to work every day at the Emerald…

John Gean provides reliable cooling and heating service

John Gean provides reliable cooling and heating service

  John Gean cooling and heating is a small…

Small retailers feel pinch of debit card fees

Small retailers feel pinch of debit card fees

Navarre Beach Area Chamber celebrates Copper Bull’s new bar area

Navarre Beach Area Chamber celebrates Copper Bull’s new bar area

Local graduate pursues conservation at Key West Aquarium

Local graduate pursues conservation at Key West Aquarium

Often there is a moment in life that a person can point to when they discover their passion. There is that one experience or piece…

Musical mermaids sweep the stage at NHS theater performance

Musical mermaids sweep the stage at NHS theater performance

After months of practice and work, the Navarre High…

Navarre Beach Area Chamber welcomes Lighthouse School

Navarre Beach Area Chamber welcomes Lighthouse School

Grillin’ event bolsters education funding

Grillin’ event bolsters education funding

Search in Site

Flash Briefings from Alexa

Alexa Flash Briefing

Featured Photo Galleries

Weekly Photos 05-04-17 Weekly Photos 04-27-17 Weekly Photos 04-20-17

Gardening cultivates young minds

Gardening cultivates young minds

By Shana Roberson on May 4, 2017.

Eva Anderson teaches the Voluntary PreSchool Program at the YMCA. Anderson, who has been teaching for 17 years, built…

Sea turtle nesting season is here

Volunteers make huge impact in lives of seniors

Momentum Music debuts first studio album

Wounded vets find purpose in preparing for competition

Mi Familia club mixes volleyball with life lessons

Romance in Italy leads to U.S. citizenship

‘We can’t be transparent’: Water system tight lipped

Pier partners pardoned for contract violation

Reunification improves children’s lives

Club II comeback appears less likely

Upping the ante on senior living in Gulf Breeze

Air Force Cross honors dual bravery

Fourth shooting suspect arrested after NAACP probe

Will a pass improve water quality?

Pier partners seek county’s good graces

Couple’s volunteering spirit enlivens senior center

Local: View all

Newton sixth in pole vault; Fulk wins two more state titles

Newton sixth in pole vault; Fulk wins two more state titles

By Brian Lester on May 6, 2017.

Khiara Newton matched her personal-best in the pole vault at the 3A state track meet Saturday morning at the…

State Track: Fulk wins state championship in 800

Ross dominates Biloxi as Blue Wahoos snap four-game losing streak

Spring football begins for Raiders

Navarre’s baseball team splits games in final week of regular season

Navarre’s softball team falls to Niceville in district tourney

Youth lacrosse program makes its mark in Navarre

On to the NFL: Leggett taken by New York Jets in fifth round

A look at where the Raiders rank heading into state meet

Welcome to the NFL: Leggett selected by New York Jets

Tommy Leggett prepares for visit to Texas Tech

Raiders’ 400 relay team wins regional crown to punch ticket to state

Rigdon taking job as baseball coach at Lighthouse

Spotlight on Lighthouse sports programs growing brighter

O’Grady provides power surge for Blue Wahoos

Raiders have tough week on the baseball field

Anderson enjoys one last softball moment

Sports: View all

Emerald Coast Medical Spa can help you look and feel better

Emerald Coast Medical Spa can help you look and feel better

By Sandpaper Marketing on May 5, 2017.

  Stephanie Wilbanks has been a paramedical Esthetician for 17 years and brings her passion for skin care to…

John Gean provides reliable cooling and heating service

Small retailers feel pinch of debit card fees

Navarre Beach Area Chamber celebrates Copper Bull’s new bar area

Recipes straight from Italy Bella Luna offers authentic Italian cuisine

Local Lawn Expert Advises Home Owners On How To Best Prepare Their Lawns For Spring!

Beacon provides quality carefree lifestyle for residents

Andrews Institute celebrates 10 years of sports medicine success

Despite gains, women’s pay still lags

Blue Lotus a cut above the rest

Same flat rate nights, weekends, holidays

Arnett Septic expanding services to include plumbing

McDonald’s is ready to play

Merle Norman philosophy: ‘Try before you buy’

Bed tax report fluke prompts evaluation of methods

Top Salon Competition features Navarre Salons

Quality furniture and customer service

Business: View all

Sign Up For News Alerts!

Sign up for News Alerts!

Follow Us on Facebook

5 things to know in Florida View all

Five Things to Know in Florida for May 5

Five Things to Know in Florida for May 5

By AP News on May 5, 2017.

EX-‘COCAINE COWBOY’ PILOT, 7 OTHERS CHARGED WITH AUTO FRAUD Miami federal prosecutors said in a news release Thursday that 71-year-old Mickey Munday was among those charged with 14 fraud counts each. Munday and the others…

Headlines

Fire district secretary arrested for stealing from pension fund

Fire district secretary arrested for stealing from pension fund

  Melissa Ann Severt, 44, of the 1900 block of Constitution Drive has been arrested on charges of fraud/swindle and…

Santa Rosa deputy arrested

Santa Rosa deputy arrested

In a press release issued by Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office, Public Information Officer Rich Aloy announced that a Santa…

Opioid abuse declared state emergency

Opioid abuse declared state emergency

Following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention declaration that opioid abuse has become a national epidemic, Gov. Rick Scott declared a…

Push for charter school growth puts district funding in jeopardy

Push for charter school growth puts district funding in jeopardy

State dollars dedicated to helping Florida’s highest poverty schools achieve academic success could have to stretch a little farther thanks…

Meth trafficker gets 10 years

Meth trafficker gets 10 years

Drug trafficking and possession has landed a Milton man in prison for 10 years. The sentence for Jeffrey Ryan Nolley…

Flood mitigation priorities to be reassessed

Flood mitigation priorities to be reassessed

When grant money is available for mitigating flood risks in the county, there is a project priority list ready and…

Man pulls knife on Walmart manager

Man pulls knife on Walmart manager

Shoplifting turned to assault in the Navarre Walmart April 22 after a Navarre man allegedly threatened the store manager with…

Harnessing the sun

Harnessing the sun

What began as a directive in 2014 to all military installations from the Department of Defense to install renewable energy…

Thunderbirds in town to meet with Blue Angels

Thunderbirds in town to meet with Blue Angels

Criss-crossing a gray sky on a blustery Monday morning at NAS Pensacola, the Air Force Thunderbirds demonstration team showed off…

Wildlife refuge clears last hurdle for move to Navarre

Wildlife refuge clears last hurdle for move to Navarre

The Emerald Coast Wildlife Refuge can officially call Navarre its new home. The Board of County Commissioners unanimously passed a…

Navarre Press Editorial View all

May is Military Appreciation Month

May is Military Appreciation Month

By Editorial on May 4, 2017.

In 1999, congress declared May would be National Military Appreciation Month so the citizens of our country could publicly thank…

RSS AP Florida News

Video Testimonials

Public Notices

Navarre Public Files

CLOSE
Navarre Press
© Copyright 2016-2020 Sandpaper Publishing, Inc. Powered by WordPress - Designed by Gabfire Themes  