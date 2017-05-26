UPS Store still delivers stellar customer service

For more than 20 years, the UPS Store in the Winn-Dixie Market Place has grown right along with Navarre.
Once known as Mail Boxes Etc. simple pack and ship franchise, the store which is owned by the Neely Key Company and run by the family, has evolved into a one-stop service center for small business and personal needs.
The UPS Store is able to fully serve businesses and residents through printing, shipping, mailbox service and more and world-class customer service is still important to both the family and employees who helps run the store in Navarre.
The business strives for perfection and cares greatly about the community it serves and customers are quick to recognize that. It is a member of the Navarre and Santa Rosa County chambers of commerce.
With a friendly staff ready to greet and help customers the moment they walk through the door, it’s no surprise clients love coming in to hang out with the staff while print jobs are completed or while they obtain assistance with their projects.
Both the UPS Store in Navarre and the one in Milton that was purchased by the family five years ago work hard in their communities, providing discounts to teachers and free mailbox service to nonprofit organizations.
Digital printing is one of the main services the UPS Store provides, doing a great deal of work for realtors and restaurants, including printing menus, brochures, flyers and other marketing materials. The store also offers large format printing for banners, posters, artwork, building plans and more. Binding, folding and wide format lamination services are also offered by the store’s dedicated staff. All of the store’s digital printers can scan documents to a flash drive or be emailed.
But the list of services doesn’t end there. The store also offers graphic design, notary, FAX, postal EDDM (every door direct mail) and other direct mail options. AAA and AARP discounts are available.
Of course, the UPS Store also offers shipping at regular UPS prices and the exclusive Pack and Ship Promise guarantees you a 100 percent refund for loss or damage if the UPS Store packages your items.
Speaking of shipping, customers can take advantage of the My Choice program, which provides people with an option to have something that needs to be signed for delivered to the UPS Store rather than risk missing delivery if they aren’t home to receive the package. The UPS Store will sign for the package and it is available for pick up at the customer’s convenience.
The UPS Store is an extension of a home-based business as do-it-yourself customers can have 24-hour access to copiers in the store through the pre-paid copy program. Home-based business owners have an option to spread their work out in the lobby of the store without interfering with others.
Business owners and residents can sign up for the mailbox service with 24-hour access to the mailbox. Customers can receive packages from all carriers and get text or email notifications for packages, mail holding and mail forwarding to anywhere in the world on a one-time or regular basis.
It’s one more reason why the UPS Store is without a doubt a one-stop business service center.
UPS Store
Winn-Dixie Plaza in Navarre
Hours: Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Phone: 850-939-3311
Fax: 850-939-0033
