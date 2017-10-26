State considers decrease in workers’ comp rates

By Gail Acosta on October 26, 2017

Actuaries with the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation are reviewing with a fine-tooth comb a proposed 9.6 percent decrease to workers’ compensation insurance rates put forth by the National Council on Compensation Insurance (NCCI).

NCCI made an official presentation to the state’s insurance regulatory agency and the public Oct. 18 in Tallahassee. NCCI is an independent organization that makes recommendations on adjustments to workers’ comp rates for states across the country, utilizing data analyzed by actuaries and economists.

