Scooter’s provides fresh and tasty seafood dining option for area

Business is booming for Scooter’s Fish House, located off Highway 87 in Navarre. A nearly full dining room on a week day afternoon that keeps the kitchen staff on its toes backs up that statement.

“We are busy, busy, busy,” said owner Sam “Scooter” Taylor. “Business is great.”

It’s been a year since Sam opened the business with his brother, Stewart, and customers will find a wide-range of tasty menu items, including fresh fish like mullet, snapper, wahoo and flounder.

A sign in the parking lot advertises the freshly caught fish available on the menu each day. Fried cabbage has become one of the more popular sides and is expected to stay on the menu year-round.

“Check the sign we have out front to see what fish we have on special,” Taylor said. “Your favorite fish is probably on there.”

As for the restaurant itself, decorative picnic tables brighten the casual dining area. Fast and friendly customer service is something every customer will receive from the moment he or she walks into the restaurant until they leave after enjoying their meal.

“We want to provide quick service,” Taylor said. “It’s like being down on the wharf and ordering at a window and then picking it up.”

All of the recipes come from Sam and Stewart’s father. Those recipes were first featured at a small seafood business owned and operated by the family called Sam’s Oyster House.

That business has since closed but Stewart still runs Stewby’s Seafood Shanty in Fort Walton. Scooter’s is open from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. during the week. It is open until 9:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Shrimp, calamari and shrimp tacos are on the menu, as are oysters, softshell crab and chicken. Grilled fish and chicken sandwiches are also among the options for customers. The newest menu item is crab claws. Oysters are a great choice as well because of how they taste at this time of the year.

And for your sweet tooth, Key Lime pie is expected to become a staple of the menu as well. The pies are made fresh locally from Kelly’s pies.

“We offer fresh-caught seafood and we have different specials,” Taylor said. “We also have local calamari from a shrimp boat. We get our mullet out of the East Bay or Sound.”

The back deck is now open for seating, which is perfect timing with the weather warming up. The old-fashioned bottled coke machine is also working now and Dasani water is available as well. Customers can get filtered water from the fountain soda machine as well.

In addition to food items, customers can also purchase hats and shirts.

Scooter’s is taking applications as well and anyone interested in applying can fill out an application online at http://navarreseafood/com/scootersfish-house-menu.

The application is “short and simple,” Taylor said.

So for a great seafood meal in Navarre, roll into Scooter’s today and try out one of the many great lunch or dinner options on the menu.

Scooter’s Fish House

1968 Highway 87

Navarre, FL

850-396-5128

Social Connections

Sign Up for Our Newsletter Your Name

Your Email

