Sales tax shuffle

Santa Rosa County Commissioners are once again seeking to raise sales tax in the county while leaving ad valorem property taxes at their current rate.

The new sales tax would levy a half-cent on every dollar spent in the county for items and some services, pushing the sales tax rate in Santa Rosa County to 7.5 percent. The current rate is 7 percent, with 6 percent of that tax going to state and 1 percent going directly the county.

This article is part of a series on economic indicators that will be running on the Business page for the next few weeks. Each week will feature data and discussion on a topic that indicates the overall health and trends of Santa Rosa County’s economy.

