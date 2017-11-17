Tony Allegro and his wife, Krystal, have big plans for the Copper Bull restaurant, which is located at 7279 Navarre Parkway.

From incorporating a bar that will feature live music on the weekends to adding additional delicious menu items, Copper Bull is quickly on its way to becoming an ideal dining option for the area.

“We want to create a brand here,” Allegro said. “We have restaurant-style food with a fast-food pace. That is what we consider our restaurant to be.”

The menu offers a wide-range of combo meals. It includes several types of burgers – including Copper Bull – chicken sandwiches and tenders, a steak sandwich and fries.

One of the highlights of the menu is the signature mac & cheese burger, which is a delicious burger heavily topped with homemade mac and cheese.

“I make the mac and cheese myself every day,” Allegro said. “It’s my own recipe and it’s fresh each day.”

The mac and cheese burger is a prime example of the type of quality food Allegro strives for.

“We cut our burgers and make our own patties every shift,” Allegro said. “The chicken is hand-battered right in front of you to order. We strive for quality with everything we cook here.”

Customer service is of the utmost importance to Allegro as well.

“What we do here is make food the way you would make it as if it was made at home,” Allegro said. “The patty is grilled and you can have it any way you want it. Customer service is very important to us. I hold my employees to high standards in the way that we do things.”

And if that isn’t enough, Allegro guarantees satisfaction.

“If you don’t like the burger after you try it, we will buy it back,” Allegro said.

“That is how confident I am in the food we make. We spend time on every order to make it right. Everyone has been happy with our service.”

Allegro said the Copper Bull also offers military discounts because he appreciates what the service men and women do for the country.

A bar is now open at the restaurant and features a couple of televisions so that patrons can enjoy a meal and a cold drink in a relaxing setting.

“We want to have a great atmosphere and make it a great spot to be at,” Allegro said. “I really think people are going to love it.”

Not only is customer service a focus at Copper Bull, but cleanliness is as well. Allegro said he and his staff put a lot of effort into keeping everything in top-notch shape.

Allegro, who has lived in Navarre for 30 years, is determined to make his business the best it can be and said he loves the opportunity he has to run Copper Bull.

“I like the business we have here and I love coming to work every day,” Allegro said. “This is my dream and I’m going to make it work no matter what. I want to make this place the best it can be.”

Copper Bull

7279 Navarre Parkway

Open seven days a week

Monday – Sunday 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

