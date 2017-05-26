One Hour Air ready to meet maintenance needs of home cooling systems

One Hour Heating and Air Operations Manager Lonnie Raper calls maintenance one of the necessary evils of home ownership.

That includes the maintenance of a homeowner’s heating and cooling systems, and that’s where One Hour Air Conditioning and Heating comes into play as it aims to meet the needs of its customers.

“Second largest expense typically in a home is replacing your heating and air system. We don’t want them to have to do it any more than they need to,” Raper said.

Raper recommends systems are maintained twice a year, typically during the spring and fall before the demand rises.

“A lot of times we can find little things before they turn into big things,” Raper said. “The maintenance should prevent larger breakdowns.”

He said one of the things that sets One Hour apart is his technicians will explain the reasons why maintenance should be done on heating and air systems each year.

“People talk about the feature of something or the benefit of something, but they don’t always talk about the why,” Raper said. “What we try to do is give customers the why. We don’t just want to go out and do something and collect a fee. We want to show them what we’ve done and why it makes a difference.”

Maintenance extends the life of the equipment, with a system lasting twice as long if maintained, which turns out to be the equivalent of getting two air conditioners and heaters for the price of one.

Maintenance also saves money on utility bills. Systems that aren’t properly maintained can increase a utility bill by as much as 30 percent.

Maintenance also creates peace of mind for customers, who often don’t think about their heating and cooling systems the way they might think of their television service.

“People usually think about their heating and air system when they aren’t comfortable,” Raper said. “If it’s working, you don’t think about it.”

One Hour is currently offering a $55 preventative maintenance special. The offer is good through the end of June.

As one of the largest companies in the area, One Hour Air is at the forefront of heating and cooling technology. Its technicians are continuously being trained, particularly on systems in smart homes.

Those technicians are also important to One Hour Air’s famous slogan: Always on time, or you don’t pay a dime. In contrast to other companies, that time window is only two hours, allowing customers to have less interruption in their busy schedules. And if they are late, One Hour Air will pay the cost of the service. It will also fix any problem they misdiagnose for free. All parts and labor are under warranty for two years.

Speaking of technicians, One Hour Air is currently hiring as it looks to add to its workforce, especially with the summer months ahead.

“We’re currently looking for new employees,” Raper said. “We have positions of all types and various shifts. It depends on how much someone wants to work.”

One Hour Air Conditioning and Heating

1873 Cowen Road, Gulf Breeze, FL 32563

Phone : 850-810-4970

Website: www.onehouremeraldcoast.com

Available 24/7

Social Connections

Sign Up for Our Newsletter Your Name

Your Email



Enter the code from above.

